After Singapore, Philippines may be next South-East Asian nation to launch RuPay

“When your economy is growing and you have a big diaspora, you are offering them an alternative payment system for them. It builds up India’s reputation," said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal. Besides US companies like Mastercard and Visa, there were a number of Chinese financial services companies in this sector, he said. India’s success in entering such markets in South-East Asia where there is a sizeable population of Indians also signals that India’s financial services are coming of age, Sibal said.