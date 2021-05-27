After smartphones, pandemic hits India’s wearable market

NEW DELHI: After a decline in smartphone shipments during January-March, India’s wearables market also witnessed a drop in the last quarter following nine straight months of solid growth. While the market grew on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, it dropped 24.9% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, said a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC). The wearables market in India includes wristbands, smartwatches, and earwear products, like true wireless headsets.

“The second wave of the pandemic has caused a sudden stir across vendors and channel partners, impacting the planned launches to postpone and delay in deliveries. However, over last year, the value of wearables has rapidly expanded, and hence, the demand for these devices is expected to continue strong in 2021," said Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC.

Despite the slowdown, India had recorded the highest ever first-quarter shipment numbers in the first quarter of 2021. The market grew 170.3% YoY in the Jan-Mar quarter this year, shipping a total of 11.4 million units, driven by watches and earwear categories. Watches include both analog and smartwatches, while earwear refers to true wireless and other wearable audio products.

“The ongoing consumer enthusiasm for earwear devices demonstrates the category's healthy appetite. Vendors are trying to capitalize on the ride with low and mid-priced devices. This is not only helping lower the category's ASP but also adding improved features to acquire new users," said Anisha Dumbre, Market Analyst, IDC India.

Unlike the smartphone market, the wearables segment is led by two homegrown audio brands, Noise and BoAT. Noise led the category with 26.7% market share in Q1, 2021, while BoAT followed at number two with 21.9% market share. The average selling price in the category fell to $88, down 31% sequentially.

The earwear category grew 209.3% YoY, with a total of 9.3 million shipments in the quarter. BoAT leads the segment with 29.3% market share, followed by Chinese OnePlus, which owns 15.1% share.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.