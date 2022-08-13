After suffering major heart attack, Raju Srivastava's condition stable

The health condition of Raju Srivastava, the popular comedian who recently underwent successful angioplasty following a heart attack, is stable.His family has also asked his fans to avoid rumours about his condition
After being in ICU for more than two days, popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava's health has become stable, informed his family.
The Bombay to Goa fame actor suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on Wednesday. Later, he underwent a successful angioplasty in the AIIMS Hospital Delhi.
Raju Srivastava's Family statement read, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him."
He's recovering and will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged, reported ANI.
The news has come as a sigh of relief for his fans who have been praying from last four days of his speedy recovery. Tensions built among Raju Srivastava's fan when his close acquaintance, Shekhar Suman, took on tweeted on Friday that the ace comedian had not regained conscious in last 46 hours. However, his family has informed that Raju's health is stable now.
The actor was staying in Delhi since 1 August. He had come to meet his brothers and friends after completing a work trip from Mumbai to Udaipur on July 29. After performing there on July 30, he returned to Delhi to 30 July. After suffering a heart attack and being admitted to hospital on 10 August, his wife had also reached Delhi.
Raju Srivastava became popular for his stand-up when he participated in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. After that, he did several movies and shows that proved his mettle in the entertainment industry. Some of the famous films of his career includes 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Bazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya', etc. The actor also appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss.
