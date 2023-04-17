After Supreme Court relief, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee gets CBI summon1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 04:11 PM IST
- Earlier in the day, the apex court, while agreeing to list Banerjee's plea on April 24, granted interim relief and put a stay on the Calcutta High Court's order which directed investigating agencies to question the TMC MP, till the next date of hearing.
With Supreme Court granted interim relief to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee by staying Calcutta High Court's order on 17 April, the Central Bureau of Investigation sent summon to the TMC leader at 1.45 pm in the cattle-smuggling case.
