With Supreme Court granted interim relief to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee by staying Calcutta High Court's order on 17 April, the Central Bureau of Investigation sent summon to the TMC leader at 1.45 pm in the cattle-smuggling case.

The central probing agency has asked the TMC National General Secretary to answer their queries.

Earlier in the day, the apex court, while agreeing to list Banerjee's plea on April 24, granted interim relief and put a stay on the Calcutta High Court's order which directed investigating agencies to question the TMC MP, till the next date of hearing.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the petition by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Singhvi submitted that the directions passed by the single judge are wholly extraneous to the petition.

As per the apex court order, it has put a stay till 24 April and said that till the next date of listing, there shall be a stay of all actions against the petitioner in pursuance of directions of the single judge.

Last week, Calcutta High Court said that Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, accused in the matter related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal, can be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

With agency inputs.

