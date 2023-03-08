‘Hinduphobic’ a word that has been at the epicenter for most calls for boycotting content lately, has found its latest prey, matrimony site- Bharat Matrimony. A 75-second video that was released on Bharat Matrimony's official Twitter account, found itself at the dagger end of Hindu fundamentalist's ire.

The video aims to celebrate the Festival of Colours- Holi, which in 2023 is incidentally on the same day as International Working Women's Day, together. The video was called out by netizens for being anti-Hindu.

The outcry echoes a similar sentiment propagated against a billboard advertisement of food delivery aggregator- Swiggy. The delivery service's instant grocery delivery wing had posted a billboard advertisement which read, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart."

The Bharat Matrimony video was captioned , “A lot of women have stopped playing Holi due to the trauma they experience through harassment. Watch this video that brings this to life in a hard hitting way. This Holi, let’s celebrate Women’s Day, and choose to keep them safe everyday."

Watch the video here

This Holi, let’s celebrate Women’s Day, and choose to keep them safe everyday. #BeChoosy #Holi #Holi2023 #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/mG4ozbb0IP — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 6, 2023

The viral ad triggered a massive outcry on social media, with #BoycottBharatMatrimony trending on Twitter.

“#BoycottBharatMatrimony Shame on @bharatmatrimony for using a Hindu festival like #Holi to run their social awareness agenda", a user tweeted.

“A specific , bigoted, advertisement..Remove the ad asap..Before ur site is finished....#boycottbharatmatrimony", a post read on Twitter.

“Still I'll boycott it for their Hinduphobic video. #BoycottBharatMatrimony", a Twitter user commented.

Bharat Matrimony is yet to respond on the backlash on Twitter.

Swiggy Instamart had been targetted by netizens who asked, “Did you put up the same billboard during Eid, asking Muslims to refrain from slaughtering goats or during Christmas urging Christians to not cut down trees? Keep your Hinduphobia out of our festivals and let us celebrate Holi the way we want."

- @Swiggy did you put up the same billboard during Eid, asking Muslims to refrain from slaughtering goats or during Christmas urging Christians to not cut down trees? Keep your Hinduphobia out of our festivals and let us celebrate Holi the way we want. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/Nx4uYPqpr9 — Mithie (@_ahania) March 7, 2023

While some Twitter users were incensed by the recent Swiggy ad campaign, others said this was a harmless campaign. A user wrote, “I’m genuinely curious. Is breaking eggs on someone’s head a part of Holi? In the ad, Swiggy seems to be asking people not to smash eggs on someone’s head for Holi. How is it bad?"