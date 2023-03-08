After Swiggy Instamart, #BoycottBharatMatrimony trends for being ‘Hinduphobic’2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:21 PM IST
- A video shared by Bharat Matrimony aims to celebrate the Festival of Colours- Holi, which in 2023 is incidentally is on the same day as International Women's Day, together
‘Hinduphobic’ a word that has been at the epicenter for most calls for boycotting content lately, has found its latest prey, matrimony site- Bharat Matrimony. A 75-second video that was released on Bharat Matrimony's official Twitter account, found itself at the dagger end of Hindu fundamentalist's ire.
