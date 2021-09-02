After Taliban's return in Afghanistan, India has further tightened security at border areas to prevent any misadventure by anti-India forces operating out of Pakistan. It has installed its first Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE) at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari Border, according to news agency ANI.

“The device is called a full-body truck scanner. It is basically an X-ray of a truck to detect any smuggling of arms, ammunition, or other illegal articles. It will also catch smuggling of any radioactive materials," Aditya Mishra, Chairman of Land Ports Authority of India, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Amid the ongoing situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan, India has installed its first Radiation Detection Equipment (RDE) at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari Border. pic.twitter.com/Cukpp5oIOx — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

After two decades of insurgency, Taliban captured power in Afghanistan on 15 August.

While top Taliban leaders have assured India that they won't allow any country to use their soil to play mischief in Kashmir, New Delhi is wary of forces operating out of Pakistan.

Recently, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said India was concerned about how terrorist activity from Afghanistan could overflow into India. “To that extent, our contingency planning had been going on and India is prepared for that," he said.

"As far as Afghanistan is concerned, we'll make sure that any activity likely to flow out of Afghanistan and find its way into India will be dealt with in the manner in which we're dealing with terrorism in our country," he said.

"I think, if any kind of support can be forthcoming from the coordination, in at least identifying the terrorists and getting some intelligence input to fight this global war on terrorism, I think that would be welcome," he said while speaking at an Observer Research Foundation event on "The India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century".

