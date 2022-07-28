One of the early suspended MPs includes Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev. On Ponawalla's ‘Tandoori Chicken’ claim, Dev said, “People and ministers of RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don't make a comment on our food." Taking a dig at the vegetarian comment and Mahatma Gandhi opposing animal slaughter claim, Dev further reiterated, “They can't tolerate that the food is being brought not from our home but by other MPs. They are scared of this solidarity. We know what BJP-RSS says outside and eats in private".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}