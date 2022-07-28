After BJP's 'tandoori chicken' in front of Gandhi statue remark, suspended MP hits back with this3 min read . 07:13 PM IST
- The MPs are on a 50 hour day-night protest after they were suspended from both houses following price rise protest
In a new twist to the suspended Lok Sabha and Rajya Sahba MPs narrative, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has said that the the Opposition party leaders have been consuming ‘tandoori chicken’ in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue.
Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev refuted the claim stating," People and ministers of RSS eat everything behind closed doors."
Shehzad Ponawalla said, "As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'. Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce & a picnic".
This statement comes on a day when the monsoon session of the parliament that is getting marred by several adjournments owing to protest against price rise by Opposition MPs, protest against Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Chowdhury on the latter calling the President of India Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’.
More than 20 MPs have been suspended from both houses of the parliament, citing their conduct in the houses. The Opposition MPs were protesting against the price hike in India.
One of the early suspended MPs includes Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev. On Ponawalla's ‘Tandoori Chicken’ claim, Dev said, “People and ministers of RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don't make a comment on our food." Taking a dig at the vegetarian comment and Mahatma Gandhi opposing animal slaughter claim, Dev further reiterated, “They can't tolerate that the food is being brought not from our home but by other MPs. They are scared of this solidarity. We know what BJP-RSS says outside and eats in private".
Braving mosquitoes and the heat, five suspended MPs, including CPI's Santosh Kumar and AAP's Sanjay Singh, spent the night near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.
TMC's Dola Sen and Santanu Sen were present at the site till post midnight
With authorities not granting permission for a tent, five MPs slept under the sky as a protest against the suspension of 24 MPs, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha.
"50 hour non-stop dharna by Opposition MPs. 21 hours done. 29 hours to go. "Revoke suspension of 24 MPs. Discuss," tweeted TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.
In the Thursday morning, TMC MP Mausam Noor who brought tea for the MPs said that the Opposition MPs will not apologise and the protest will continue.
The opposition has demanded a discussion on price rise in both Houses of Parliament.
So far, total 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
The suspension of 24 opposition MPs became a new flashpoint between the Opposition and the government, which insisted on an apology by the erring members and assurance of not protesting in the House for revocation of their suspension.
The opposition, however, appeared in no mood to relent or regret with 20 suspended RS members commencing a 50-hour sit-in at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accompanied by senior colleagues from other parties met Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to demand that suspended MPs be brought back.
Amid the ruckus by the Opposition over several issues, action will now be taken against 'placard holders' in the Rajya Sabha from now on, said sources.
Amid the ruckus by the Opposition over several issues, action will now be taken against 'placard holders' in the Rajya Sabha from now on, said sources.
As per the Parliamentary Customs and Conventions as codified in the 'Handbook for the Members of Rajya Sabha', "Production of exhibits on the Floor of the House is not in order" and the Members are required to note and observe these customs and conventions.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has been all the while objecting to the Members holding placards during the proceedings of the House whenever it so happened and urged the Members to desist from the same. He raised this matter in his meetings with the leaders of the Opposition and asked them to advise members of respective parties to stop displaying placards.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has been all the while objecting to the Members holding placards during the proceedings of the House whenever it so happened and urged the Members to desist from the same. He raised this matter in his meetings with the leaders of the Opposition and asked them to advise members of respective parties to stop displaying placards.