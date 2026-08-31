New Delhi: The IT ministry is inviting global technology companies to build a second commercial chip fabrication plant, as part of a push to establish the country as a major semiconductor hub while reducing direct government subsidies. Under a fresh programme known as Semicon 2.0, New Delhi will offer up to 40% in cash incentives for a modern facility operating on standard 12-inch wafers, tightening eligibility rules to target established manufacturers capable of deploying at least ₹20,000 crore ($2.1 billion) of their own capital.
After Tata, India eyes second chip fab by 2031 with at least $2bn investment
SummaryIndia has launched Semicon 2.0 with a ₹1.28 trillion budget to fund a second commercial silicon fabrication plant by 2031 alongside its first display fab.
New Delhi: The IT ministry is inviting global technology companies to build a second commercial chip fabrication plant, as part of a push to establish the country as a major semiconductor hub while reducing direct government subsidies. Under a fresh programme known as Semicon 2.0, New Delhi will offer up to 40% in cash incentives for a modern facility operating on standard 12-inch wafers, tightening eligibility rules to target established manufacturers capable of deploying at least ₹20,000 crore ($2.1 billion) of their own capital.
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Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.