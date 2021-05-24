After Tauktae, India braces for cyclone Yaas

“According to India Meteorological Department, the Depression over east central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move slowly north-north-westwards and intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a statement on Monday.