After the collapse of Uttarkashi tunnel, NHAI to inspect all under-construction tunnels across India
NHAI to conduct safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across India to ensure adherence to highest quality standards.
Ten days after the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced to undertake a safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across the country. During their audit, officials will ensure safety and adherence to the highest quality standards, said NHAI in an official statement on Wednesday.