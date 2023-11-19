After the freeze: will we soon get a petrol price cut?

How have global crude oil price been doing?

They have oscillated wildly following multiple geopolitical crises. The start of the Ukraine war in early 2022 saw prices shoot past $100 per barrel in the summer of 2023 but it stabilized below $90 per barrel after the initial shock. In the second quarter of 2023, prices softened to less than $80 per barrel but started inching upward again, after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia announced supply cuts in June and August. The recent Israel-Palestine conflict led to fears of prices breaching the $100 per barrel mark but they have, instead, declined to hover around $80 per barrel over the last month.

