The main cause behind the collapse of the roof of building in Gurugram was the result of using poor quality material and not matching the industrial standards in terms of construction. “It is felt that there is a possibility of the presence of issues related structural design, material quality, and construction quality in the structures. Each of these possibilities needs to be investigated through a detailed survey, testing, assessment on-and-off the site, and analysis programme,", said the IIT Delhi team that conducted the survey of the building in which the accident took place in its report.