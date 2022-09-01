Gurugram administration to conduct structural audit of 17 high-rise societies, after two people died in the collapse of the roof of a high rise building in Gurugram in February
Months after the collapse of a high-rise roof in Gurugram, the city administration on Wednesday ordered a structural audit of 17 high-rise societies in the city, reported PTI.
Notably, the collapse of the roof of a four-year-old high-rise residential led to the death of two residents in February this year. The collapse happened on 10 February on the roof of flats on seven floors of the Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109. Members of around 58 societies of the area have expressed their concern and have demanded a structural audit of their buildings.
In the matter, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav chaired a joint meeting with the developers, members of the auditing firms, and residents of the societies.
The official informed that in the first phase of the inspection, experts from four experienced firms will conduct a visual audit of the high rise buildings.
Before the audit, developers of all seventeen societies are asked to submit the structural and architectural designs of the societies to the District Town Planner's office by Friday.
In the first phase, 17 high-rises are being audited and the work orders will be issued to the auditing firms from Monday, according to a press release by the district administration.
The audit will last for around 45 days and will be conducted at the expense of the developers. The developers who took part in the meeting included M3M (M3M Woodshire), DLF Universal Ltd.(Park Place), Raheja Developers (Raheja Atharva and Vedanta), Unitech Ltd (Uniworld Garden II), and Mahindra Lifespaces Aura Ltd (Mahindra Aura),etc among others.
It was further clarified that any prior history of work between the auditors and the society developers will be checked before the allotment of work. Moreover, residents will be informed around four to five days before audit about the inspecting team.
The main cause behind the collapse of the roof of building in Gurugram was the result of using poor quality material and not matching the industrial standards in terms of construction. “It is felt that there is a possibility of the presence of issues related structural design, material quality, and construction quality in the structures. Each of these possibilities needs to be investigated through a detailed survey, testing, assessment on-and-off the site, and analysis programme,", said the IIT Delhi team that conducted the survey of the building in which the accident took place in its report.
