After threatening Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, ‘Bishnoi group’ now targets Thane developer in ₹10 cr extortion attempt

Police have booked unidentified individuals for attempting to extort ₹10 crore from a Thane-based real estate developer by posing as members of the "Bishnoi group".

The 60-year-old complainant reported to the Naupada police station that he was targeted while visiting Madhya Pradesh for a religious event on February 11. During a series of WhatsApp calls, the businessman was ordered to pay the massive sum or "be prepared to die."

The caller, allegedly affiliated with the notorious "Bishnoi group," brazenly challenged the victim to record their conversation and notify law enforcement.

Following the submission of the victim’s statement and digital audio evidence, an FIR was officially filed on February 20 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for extortion and related crimes.

Senior Inspector Abhay Chandranath Mahajan of the Naupada police station stated that investigations are ongoing; however, no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

"The harassment continued on February 20, when the builder received four WhatsApp calls from an international number while he was in his office here. After he did not answer the calls, the suspect sent an audio clip on his mobile phone at 12:29 pm, which contained further death threats," the official said.

Mumbai Police issues LOC against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member in Ranveer Singh threat case In a significant advancement in the investigation into threats against Bollywood icons, the Mumbai Crime Branch has released a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Harichandra, known as "Harry Boxer." The suspect, believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, is wanted in connection with an extortion plot targeting actor Ranveer Singh.

Official reports indicate that Singh’s manager received a threatening WhatsApp voice message demanding a ransom of ₹20 crore. The sender, identifying himself as Harry Boxer, utilized a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to mask his digital footprint and location. To verify the origin of the threat, the Mumbai Police have forwarded the audio file to authorities in Punjab and Haryana for forensic analysis.

As the probe intensifies, investigators have recorded a formal statement from Singh’s manager. This case follows a pattern of high-profile intimidation involving actors Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma, both of whom have been targeted by threats linked to the Bishnoi gang.

The Rohit Shetty Firing Incident Authorities believe these threats are part of a synchronized campaign against the film industry, tied to the January 31, 2024, shooting outside director Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home. The Bishnoi group previously used social media to claim responsibility for that attack.

On February 17, five suspects arrested in Pune—Aditya Gaikki, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji, Swapnil Sakat, and Asaram Fasale—appeared before an MCOCA court as their initial custody ended. The court extended their remand until February 23. During the hearing, Swapnil Sakat claimed that his statements and signatures were obtained under police coercion.

Police sources suggest four key individuals were involved in the Shetty shooting: Deepak Sharma, Sunny, Sonu, and one unidentified fugitive. Deepak is alleged to have been the gunman. Investigations revealed that Sonu stayed in Kalyan for two years before returning to Agra, where he allegedly managed arms supplies and maintained contact with his co-conspirators.