After three months, doctors in covid-19 wards complain of burnout

Far more than the shortage of doctors and nurses is the fact that the guidelines and rules are often contradictory, and the system does not support them, said president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Rajan Sharma. “Doctors have not been paid, basic allowances have been cut. We don’t have legal immunity in many states. There is no single set of guidelines for healthcare workers in India. Each state has its own agenda. Doctors are victims of political slugfests and arbitrary orders. All this exhausts and demotivates us more," he said. “And nobody talks about sanitation workers, the most important cog in this wheel. They have been working day and night but are so poorly paid. How can we expect them to continue working?" said Dr. Sharma.