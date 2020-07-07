Subscribe
Home >News >India >After three years in jail, SC grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
(File photo) Sanjay Chandra

After three years in jail, SC grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

1 min read . 02:56 PM IST ANI

  • Chandra is granted bail as both his parents are hospitalised
  • The accused, Sanjay Chandra had been in jail in connection with an alleged fraud case related to delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, who had been in jail for around three years in an alleged homebuyers fraud case, as both his parents are hospitalised.

A bench headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah granted bail to Chandra after it was appraised that his 78-year-old father was infected with COVID-19 and is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital.

The top court, however, held that it was not inclined to grant bail to his younger brother Ajay Chandra, who is also in prison in the matter.

The accused, Sanjay Chandra had been in jail for almost three years in connection with an alleged fraud case related to delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

