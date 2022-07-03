Athar Amir Khan and Tina Dabi got married in 2018 amid much fanfare after dating for years. They first met in 2015 at the IAS felicitation ceremony in New Delhi
After IAS officer Tina Dabi marraige, now news comes that her former husband Athar Amir Khan has also got engaged recently. Khan, who is presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner, got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi. The IAS officer posted photos with Mehreen on Instagram.
Athar and Tina Dabi got married in 2018 amid much fanfare after dating for years. They first met in 2015 at the IAS felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. Tina Dabi had topped the 2015 UPSC exam, while Athar stood second. Their wedding was attended by several political leaders.
They later filed for their divorce in November 2020. It was granted in August 2021.
As their first postings, Athar and Tina got their posting in the same city -- in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. Tina was later posted to Sri Ganganagar as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad. Athar was posted to Jaipur as the CEO of Zila Parishad. Athar, meanwhile, was shifted from the Rajasthan cadre to Jammu and Kashmir and is currently posted in Srinagar.
Tina Dabi married IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April this year, in a private ceremony in Jaipur where both of them are posted.
