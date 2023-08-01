After Titanic submersible tragedy, OceanGate cofounder Guillermo Sohnlein now aims to send 1,000 humans to Venus by 20502 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Despite the death of Titan passengers, Guillermo Sohnlein said that the incident should not stop humans and humanity must push the limits of innovation, the report added.
After the ill-fated Titanic submersible, OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein is now aiming to send 1,000 humans to live in Venus' atmosphere by 2050, a Business Insider has reported. He added that his goal of humans living in Venus is not just not motivational but aspirational. "It is aspirational, but I think it's also very doable by 2050," Sohnlein told Business Insider.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×