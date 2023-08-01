comScore
Business News/ News / World/  After Titanic submersible tragedy, OceanGate cofounder Guillermo Sohnlein now aims to send 1,000 humans to Venus by 2050
After Titanic submersible tragedy, OceanGate cofounder Guillermo Sohnlein now aims to send 1,000 humans to Venus by 2050

 2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Despite the death of Titan passengers, Guillermo Sohnlein said that the incident should not stop humans and humanity must push the limits of innovation, the report added.

The Titan submersible is operated by OceanGate Expeditions. It explores the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland (via REUTERS)
The Titan submersible is operated by OceanGate Expeditions. It explores the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland (via REUTERS)

After the ill-fated Titanic submersible, OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein is now aiming to send 1,000 humans to live in Venus' atmosphere by 2050, a Business Insider has reported. He added that his goal of humans living in Venus is not just not motivational but aspirational. "It is aspirational, but I think it's also very doable by 2050," Sohnlein told Business Insider.

Despite the death of Titan passengers, Sohnlein said that this should not stop humans, further adding that humanity must push the limits of innovation, the report added.

His aim to send humans to Venus is not part of OceanGate, but his another company Humans2Venus of which he is a Founder and Chairman. The company founded in 2020 focusses on "establishing a permanent human presence in the Venusian atmosphere." The other two members of the company are Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali who is Co-Founder & Board of Directors while Rohith Muhundan who is Executive Director.

Also Read: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush allegedly created a 'mousetrap for billionaires,' claims friend: Report

"Forget OceanGate. Forget Titan. Forget Stockton. Humanity could be on the verge of a big breakthrough and not take advantage of it because we, as a species, are gonna get shut down and pushed back into the status quo," he said as quoted the daily.

Speaking of how human can live on Venus, Sohnlein cited research which suggested that there is a silver of Venus atmosphere where humans may potentially exist which is some 30 miles above the planet's surface, where temperatures are lower and pressure is lower, Business Insider reported. 

The website of the Humans2Venus also states its four reasons: gravity which is is almost identical to earth; temperature which it states that is in the favourable 'liquid water' range of 0-50°C. Furthermore, the website states that radiation protection is similar to Earth and Pressure which is approximately 1 bar / 1 ATM almost identical to Earth at sea level. Stating it's downsides, it states that the atmosphere in Venus is primarily carbon dioxide, and the clouds are mostly sulfuric acid.

OceanGate, the company which owned the Titan submersible that imploded during a dive to the titanic wreckage and killed all the five people on board including the firm’s CEO Stockton Rush has suspended its exploration and commercial operations, the company's website states.

OceanGate suspends exploration and commercial operations.
View Full Image
OceanGate suspends exploration and commercial operations.

The submersible was reported missing on June 18 and the US Coast Guard and Canadian authorities on June 22 declared that the vessel had suffered a “catastrophic implosion" killing all the five—CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood; and Dawood’s 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood —onboard, ending the rescue operation that had captured the world’s attention for days.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:18 PM IST
