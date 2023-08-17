The incessant rainfall, floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh have disrupted the apple orchards in the state. Besides the supply of the fruit has also been hit due to extreme weather conditions. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the extensive rainfall has hit the supply of Apple in wholesale markets in Delhi.

A shop owner from Okhla Sabzi Mandi told Moneycontrol that rain in Himachal Pradesh is always bad news for the markets. According to him, Himachal Pradesh is one of the biggest suppliers of plums, apples, and apricots to the wholesale markets in the Delhi-NCR region.

Usually, one box of apples would cost around ₹1, 000 but now due to the rain, it is ₹2,000-3,500, the shop owner added.

Besides, due to the bad conditions of highways, farmers are packing the fruits in the same trucks, leading to quick rotting.

Mohammad Imran, the owner of a fruit shop in Azadpur Mandi said the existing supply of apples is over. The fresh supply is not been done because of landslide. "We have informed the Himachal suppliers. They had tried to deliver too but they had to return midway. The fruits had gotten rotten," he said.

HIMACHAL PRADESH WEATHER

Himachal Pradesh has already received 742 mm of rainfall in 54 days of monsoon this year. The rainfall recorded in the state this July broke all records for the month in the last 50 years, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surinder Paul said.

Onkar Chand Sharma, principal secretary, of Disaster Management, said incessant rainfall from August 13-15 has claimed a total of 71 lives.

About 1,200 roads are blocked in the state and the losses suffered by the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 have crossed ₹7,480 crore, officials said, adding as many as 10,714 houses have been completely or partially damaged so far.