After tomato, apple prices likely to soar due to rain fury in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rainfall and floods in Himachal Pradesh have disrupted apple orchards and led to a shortage of apples in Delhi's wholesale markets.
The incessant rainfall, floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh have disrupted the apple orchards in the state. Besides the supply of the fruit has also been hit due to extreme weather conditions. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the extensive rainfall has hit the supply of Apple in wholesale markets in Delhi.