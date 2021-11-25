OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  After toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram, five admitted to hospital
Listen to this article

As many as five people have been admitted to the hospitals after complaining of itching in their eyes due to exposure to alleged toxic gas at Ekta Vihar area in Delhi's RK Puram.

According to the police, fire tenders and two ambulances along with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team have reached the spot but the source of leakage could not be traced out yet.

The incident took place last night.

"No fire in any gas cylinder and no fumes emerging out from any place in the Ekta Vihar area," the police stated.

The situation is under control and necessary action is being taken, it said.

Further details are awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout