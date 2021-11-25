After toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram, five admitted to hospital

After toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram, five admitted to hospital1 min read . 11:09 AM IST
- At least five people have been admitted to the hospitals after complaining of itching in their eyes in Delhi's RK Puram.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as five people have been admitted to the hospitals after complaining of itching in their eyes due to exposure to alleged toxic gas at Ekta Vihar area in Delhi's RK Puram.
As many as five people have been admitted to the hospitals after complaining of itching in their eyes due to exposure to alleged toxic gas at Ekta Vihar area in Delhi's RK Puram.
According to the police, fire tenders and two ambulances along with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team have reached the spot but the source of leakage could not be traced out yet.
According to the police, fire tenders and two ambulances along with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team have reached the spot but the source of leakage could not be traced out yet.
The incident took place last night.
The incident took place last night.
"No fire in any gas cylinder and no fumes emerging out from any place in the Ekta Vihar area," the police stated.
"No fire in any gas cylinder and no fumes emerging out from any place in the Ekta Vihar area," the police stated.
The situation is under control and necessary action is being taken, it said.
The situation is under control and necessary action is being taken, it said.
Further details are awaited.
Further details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!