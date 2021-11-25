Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram, five admitted to hospital

After toxic gas leakage in Delhi's RK Puram, five admitted to hospital

Fire tenders and two ambulances along with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team have reached the spot
1 min read . 11:09 AM IST ANI

  • At least five people have been admitted to the hospitals after complaining of itching in their eyes in Delhi's RK Puram.

As many as five people have been admitted to the hospitals after complaining of itching in their eyes due to exposure to alleged toxic gas at Ekta Vihar area in Delhi's RK Puram.

According to the police, fire tenders and two ambulances along with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team have reached the spot but the source of leakage could not be traced out yet.

The incident took place last night.

"No fire in any gas cylinder and no fumes emerging out from any place in the Ekta Vihar area," the police stated.

The situation is under control and necessary action is being taken, it said.

Further details are awaited.

