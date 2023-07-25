After Twitter unveils new logo ‘X’, South Western Railway asks what ‘X’ sign on coach means1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:56 PM IST
According to Indian Railways, an ‘X’ is marked on the last coach of every train to denote that the train has passed a station and no coaches are left behind
After Elon Musk-owned Twitter unveiled its new logo ‘X’, replacing the iconic blue bird, the South Western Railway on Tuesday tweeted a photo of a train with a huge yellow ‘X’ on it.
