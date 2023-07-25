After Elon Musk-owned Twitter unveiled its new logo ‘X’, replacing the iconic blue bird, the South Western Railway on Tuesday tweeted a photo of a train with a huge yellow ‘X’ on it.

The South Western Railway said, “The 'X' factor of #IndianRailways. Do you know what the X sign on the coach means?"

According to Indian Railways, an ‘X’ is marked on the last coach of every train to denote that the train has passed a station and no coaches are left behind.

The South Western Railway’s post has received over 1,000 likes and was retweeted around a 100 times.

In March, railways ministry shared a tweet with the picture of a yellow ‘X’ on a train and asked people if they knew what the ‘X Factor’ meant.

The ministry had tweeted, “Did you Know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind."

The caption to the photo said, “The letter 'X' denotes that it is the train's last coach. Railway officials get a confirmation that the train has passed in its entirety without any coaches being left behind."

On Monday, Twitter launched its new logo a white ‘X’ as part of rebranding.

Musk said that under the site's new identity, a post would be called "an X," and he updated his Twitter bio to "X.com," which redirects to the Twitter website.

Late on Monday, he offered more clues about the motivation behind the rebrand.

"In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird," Musk tweeted.

Musk's connection to the letter X goes back 24 years when he founded X.com, which later was renamed PayPal despite his objections.