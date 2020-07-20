Home >News >India >After two months, Delhi reports less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday
Health workers wearing PPE kit seen CWG village quarantine centre (ANI)
Health workers wearing PPE kit seen CWG village quarantine centre (ANI)

After two months, Delhi reports less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

20 Jul 2020

  • On Monday only 954 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the National Capital, while the total tally of coronavirus cases stands at 1.24 lakh
  • While it was on June 23rd that Delhi saw its biggest spike of 4000 cases, senior officials say that people need not to get complacent on dwindling numbers

NEW DELHI : The national capital in the last 24 hours on Monday reported less than 1000 new cases of covid-19, making it the lowest single day total since May.

Delhi, which was one of the worst affected areas in the country, has seen a decline in the number of new cases of the last few days with the number of patients recovering higher than new cases being reported. On 23 June, Delhi saw its highest single day tally with over 4000 new cases and over 100 deaths.

On Monday, 954 new cases were reported taking the total to 1.24 lakh cases. Over 1.05 lakh patients have recovered and 3663 people have lost their lives due to the disease. Delhi has 15166 active cases of covid-19, of which 8379 patients are recovering in home quarantine. There are 696 containments zones in Delhi.

Senior officials in the government have been pointing out that while cases are reducing, people should not get complacent. India on Sunday reported its highest single day tally with over 40,000 new cases.

“Just like the people of Delhi in the last five years have done great work, just like that they are also working to defeat coronavirus. I pray that due to the people’s efforts, Delhi is able to get rid of coronavirus completely," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Last month, Delhi saw its highest spurt putting additional pressure on the health infrastructure. There were several reports of patients being denied beds in hospitals and covid-19 tests. Since then the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and union home ministry led by minister Amit Shah have held a series of meetings to ramp up testing, availability of beds, increase containment zones and conduct health surveys to control the spread.

