A day after budget carrier SpiceJet announced that it has been selected to operate flights to the United States, SpiceJet informed the BSE on Friday that it has also been been designated India's scheduled carrier to United Kingdom.

In a regulatory filing SpiceJet said it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between between the two countries.

"We would like to further inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK," Spicejet said in the regulatory filing on Friday.

All international commercial air passenger services are suspended since March 22, in the wake of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

