After UP, J&K teacher booked for beating student who wrote 'Jai Shri Ram': Report 26 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The incident evoked protests in the Bani area of Kathua district in Jammu division, according to reports
Jammu and Kashmir police registered a case against a school teacher and the principal after the teacher allegedly thrashed the student for writing “Jai Shri Ram" on the blackboard. The incident was reported from the Kathua district of J&K and the injured student was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The incident evoked protests in the Bani area of Kathua district in Jammu division, a report by The Tribune said.