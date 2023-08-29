A Delhi school teacher has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom in the Gandhi Nagar area, said police on Monday. The incident took place last week in the national capital.

The senior police officer said that a case was registered against the teacher after receiving the complaint. Currently, the investigation is underway, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai condemned the incident and said that a teacher's responsibility is to give a good education to children.

"This is absolutely wrong. A teacher should not make derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said as quoted by PTI.

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also making objectionable remarks against the community.

The Muslim child was allegedly being punished for not doing his homework - with UP school teacher Tripta Tyagi asserting that the video had been shot by the student's uncle and did not reveal the incident in its entirety.

She insisted that there was no ‘communal angle’ to her actions amid furor over a recent student-slapping incident.

Tyagi explained that she had been forced to ask the other students as she was handicapped and therefore not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

A case was registered against Tyagi on Saturday under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC on the complaint by the boy's family.

