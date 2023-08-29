After UP school boy slap case, similar case reported in Delhi | Read here1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Delhi school teacher booked for making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom. Investigation underway.
A Delhi school teacher has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom in the Gandhi Nagar area, said police on Monday. The incident took place last week in the national capital.
