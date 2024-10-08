News
After criminal code, is it the turn of civil code to get a makeover?
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 08 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The CPC, which lays down the procedure of civil suits, may be strengthened by inserting timelines to the law, and replicating the principles of the Commercial Courts Act into it. The changes may reduce pendency.
The Centre is considering a plan to remake India’s Civil Procedure Code (CPC) that outlines the procedure for civil suits following the recent overhaul of the country’s criminal codes, two people aware of the matter said.
