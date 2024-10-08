"Our mandate is to review and repeal all obsolete laws, and the CPC is a 1908 law. It is pretty old. It has been periodically amended; it has been a progressive law," one of the two officials cited above said, adding the Commercial Courts Act has succeeded because of compressed timelines. "If the same can be achieved for non-commercial disputes, pendency would be reduced. It will still be within the powers of court to decide the speedy disposal of matters. The whole system has to work in sync," the official said on the condition of anonymity.