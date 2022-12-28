After Uttarakhand, Nepal; 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits UP's Ayodhya1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Earthquake: The Latitude was 28.36 degrees North and Longitude was 83.22 degrees. The depth of the focus was recorded to be 10 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in the early hours of Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 1.52 am.