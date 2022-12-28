Home / News / India /  After Uttarakhand, Nepal; 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits UP's Ayodhya

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in the early hours of Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 1.52 am.

The Latitude was 28.36 degrees North and Longitude was 83.22 degrees. The depth of the focus was recorded to be 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 28-12-2022, 01:52:02 IST, Lat: 28.36 & Long: 83.22, Depth:10 Km ,Location: 201km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Earthquakes occur frequently along Himalayas as the fold mountain range lies on the zone of convergence of tectonic plates.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday. The earthquake struck at 2.19 am.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time).

No loss of lives and properties has been reported yet.

 

(With ANI inputs)

