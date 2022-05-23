A Noida-based man, who came under fire for taking his dog, Husky, to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand and was booked as well by the police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, said his pet 'Nawab' has travelled with him across the country and people were amazed watching it at the holy shrine, as per news agency ANI report.

