This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The incident came to the fore after a video showing the man with pet dog on the outer premises of the temple and making it touch the statue of 'Nandi' went viral on social media
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A Noida-based man, who came under fire for taking his dog, Husky, to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand and was booked as well by the police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, said his pet 'Nawab' has travelled with him across the country and people were amazed watching it at the holy shrine, as per news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Noida-based man, who came under fire for taking his dog, Husky, to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand and was booked as well by the police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, said his pet 'Nawab' has travelled with him across the country and people were amazed watching it at the holy shrine, as per news agency ANI report.
The incident came to the fore after a video showing the man with 'Nawab' on the outer premises of the temple and making it touch the statue of 'Nandi' went viral on social media platforms. Additionally, an FIR has been filed in the connection with the matter on the complaint of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.
The incident came to the fore after a video showing the man with 'Nawab' on the outer premises of the temple and making it touch the statue of 'Nandi' went viral on social media platforms. Additionally, an FIR has been filed in the connection with the matter on the complaint of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.
While speaking to ANI, the dog owner Rohit Tyagi said that four and half years old Nawab has visited many temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and the dog received love from the people at the Kedarnath Temple during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While speaking to ANI, the dog owner Rohit Tyagi said that four and half years old Nawab has visited many temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and the dog received love from the people at the Kedarnath Temple during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tyagi, while sharing his experience visiting Kedarnath with his dog, Tyagi said Nawab was overwhelmed with love and blessing from people. "Nawab never experienced anything like this before in his journey.
Tyagi, while sharing his experience visiting Kedarnath with his dog, Tyagi said Nawab was overwhelmed with love and blessing from people. "Nawab never experienced anything like this before in his journey.
When asked why he took a dog to Kedarnath Temple, Tyagi said that Nawab is his "child" and families don't leave their children at home when they go on trips.
When asked why he took a dog to Kedarnath Temple, Tyagi said that Nawab is his "child" and families don't leave their children at home when they go on trips.
After the video of Tyagi with his dog went viral, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay took its cognizance. Later, the temple committee gave a complaint to the police station outpost in Kedarnath demanding legal action against the man so that such "unwanted" activities/incidents do not recur. According to the temple committee's media cell, the video has hurt "religious sentiments."
After the video of Tyagi with his dog went viral, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay took its cognizance. Later, the temple committee gave a complaint to the police station outpost in Kedarnath demanding legal action against the man so that such "unwanted" activities/incidents do not recur. According to the temple committee's media cell, the video has hurt "religious sentiments."