"It is in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into Metro premises for passengers’ safety," the Delhi Metro rail Corporation in an official statement.
The monkey stayed inside the metro for at least 3-4 minutes, it added.
According to DMRC, "Its staff acted swiftly after getting the information on the issue, and the train was evacuated at the next station".
A video of a monkey cavorting and roaming around in coaches of a Delhi Metro train before settling on a seat is going viral on social media.
'Bandar Metro Ke Andar'! He loves looking out of the window and sits next to a passenger. Smart monkey. Delhi Metro, Blue Line. VIDEO source: Unknown. pic.twitter.com/FEJEKkHMMX