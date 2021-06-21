The DMRC on Monday informed that the monkey who was spotted inside the Delhi Metro recently sneaked into the train at Akshardham station.

It said that it is in consultation with the forest department to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations.

"It is in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into Metro premises for passengers’ safety," the Delhi Metro rail Corporation in an official statement.

The monkey stayed inside the metro for at least 3-4 minutes, it added.

According to DMRC, "Its staff acted swiftly after getting the information on the issue, and the train was evacuated at the next station".

A video of a monkey cavorting and roaming around in coaches of a Delhi Metro train before settling on a seat is going viral on social media.

'Bandar Metro Ke Andar'! He loves looking out of the window and sits next to a passenger. Smart monkey. Delhi Metro, Blue Line. VIDEO source: Unknown. pic.twitter.com/FEJEKkHMMX — Pallava Bagla (@pallavabagla) June 21, 2021

If not Monkey then who ? pic.twitter.com/u0s37CSP66 — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) June 20, 2021





The incident took place on Saturday evening when a monkey entered the compartment on Delhi Metro's Blue Line and ambled around in the coach and did playful antics.

The monkey was spotted around 4:45 PM as the train moved from Yamuna Bank station to IP station on Blue Line.

The monkey sits quietly for some time and even rests his limb on the thigh of the commuter, and later begins to curiously look outside as the train gathers speed.

His acts left the commuters amazed and intrigued as animals and pets are strictly prohibited on trains.

One commuter in the video can be heard saying, "give a mask to him too".

