After violence, Visva Bharati University decides to keep campus shut till Aug 31

BIRBHUM : After the recent incident of violence and vandalism on its campus grounds, authorities of the Visva Bharati said the campus will remain closed till August 31, following which a stock-taking of the existing situation will be done to decide on the future course of action.

The Central University, however, said that for the benefit of the students, its staff will continue to work from home to facilitate students during admissions, online classes, and examinations (if it is decided to be held).

"Our colleagues are regularly threatened with dire consequences and are subjected to verbal abuse especially our female colleagues. Under these circumstances, it will not be judicious to ask them to attend to their regular routine works in the office. Therefore, they will work from home. We will review the situation on August 31," the varsity said in a release on Monday.

The statement was released following a meeting of the Principals of Bhavans, HODs, Directors and officers of the varsity conducted yesterday.

The Visva Bharati University further stated that the boundary/fence was constructed on the basis of recommendations from the high-powered committees appointed by the Centre. It also urged all stakeholders "including the Ashramites to help us reclaim the illegally captured/occupied land and also to extend support, both financial and otherwise, to sustain adn spread out the rich legacy that Rabindranath Tagore left."

Recently, locals had created a ruckus over the construction of a boundary wall near the Mela ground, which belongs to the University. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures.The university had then demanded actions against miscreants responsible in connection with the incident including them being booked immediately and compensation of losses to be recovered from them.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

