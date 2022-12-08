After WHO request, DGCI gives nod to export of SII-made Ebola vaccine to Uganda

After WHO request, DGCI gives nod to export of SII-made Ebola vaccine to Uganda1 min read . 08:52 PM IST
- The vaccine is developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford University in the United Kingdom
After the World Health Organisation (WHO) sought collaboration to fight Ebola, India's first vaccine for the disease manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) is approved for export to Uganda by the Drugs Controller General of India.
After the World Health Organisation (WHO) sought collaboration to fight Ebola, India's first vaccine for the disease manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) is approved for export to Uganda by the Drugs Controller General of India.
The sources claimed that the vaccine will be used for solidarity clinical trials in the East African country. The vaccine is developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford University in the United Kingdom.
The sources claimed that the vaccine will be used for solidarity clinical trials in the East African country. The vaccine is developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford University in the United Kingdom.
The vaccine was approved for clinical trials after the WHO sought collaboration from manufacturers of the Ebola vaccine and selected ChAdOx1 biEBOV as the potential candidate for the solidarity trials.
The vaccine was approved for clinical trials after the WHO sought collaboration from manufacturers of the Ebola vaccine and selected ChAdOx1 biEBOV as the potential candidate for the solidarity trials.
On November 30, an application was submitted for export to the Drugs Controller General of India by Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Serum Institute of India.
On November 30, an application was submitted for export to the Drugs Controller General of India by Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Serum Institute of India.
"We, Serum Institute of India, under the visionary leadership of our CEO Dr. Adar C Poonawalla, are committed to making available various world-class life-saving vaccines to our country and the world at large in the line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Making in India for the World," the official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.
"We, Serum Institute of India, under the visionary leadership of our CEO Dr. Adar C Poonawalla, are committed to making available various world-class life-saving vaccines to our country and the world at large in the line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Making in India for the World," the official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.
Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a deadly disease with occasional outbreaks mostly in the African continent. Pathologists are still looking for the origins of the virus but most believe that the virus is animal-borne with bats or nonhuman primates being the most likely source.
Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a deadly disease with occasional outbreaks mostly in the African continent. Pathologists are still looking for the origins of the virus but most believe that the virus is animal-borne with bats or nonhuman primates being the most likely source.
Infected animals or people can transmit the same to other animals, humans, and non-human primates.
Infected animals or people can transmit the same to other animals, humans, and non-human primates.
According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, “the virus first spreads to people through direct contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of animals. The Ebola virus then spreads to other people through direct contact with the body fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from EVD. This can occur when a person touches these infected body fluids or objects that are contaminated with them."
According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, “the virus first spreads to people through direct contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of animals. The Ebola virus then spreads to other people through direct contact with the body fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from EVD. This can occur when a person touches these infected body fluids or objects that are contaminated with them."
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI