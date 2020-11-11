After winning in Bihar, Bengal is prime focus for BJP : Vijayvargiya

"The saffron wave witnessed in neighbouring Bihar will sweep away the TMC in West Bengal too. The difference between the elections in the two states is that we were in power in Bihar for nearly 15 years, but in West Bengal we are a challenger," Ghosh said. A section of the state BJP leaders, however, underlined that the Bihar election results will have little impact on polls in West Bengal, other than seats along the border. But it will act as a "morale booster" for party workers in Bengal. Several state BJP leaders said the party will take a cue from the Bihar poll results and "re-strategise" its campaign issues for the West Bengal elections. To corner TMC, the BJP has been so far stressing on its alleged misrule, law and order issues, violence, corruption and the state administration's handling of the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal. "The Bihar election results have shown that issues like unemployment and migrant labour crisis are crucial in several seats. So we need to stress upon these problems as well. "As Bihar was the first state to hold assembly poll after the COVID-19 outbreak, there are a few things all of us need to learn from it," a senior West Bengal BJP leader said.