After winning MCD elections, AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones for administration

After winning MCD elections, AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones for administration1 min read . 11:29 PM IST
Days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the full majority in MCD elections and is the frontrunner for the post of Mayor, the government of Delhi has decided to divide the Union Territory into 12 zones and give the responsibility of three zones each to four senior leaders of the party.
The four leaders will coordinate with the councilors of their zones, will meet the local people, hold meetings to understand their problems, etc.
The 12 zones are Civil Lines, Rohini, Najafgarh, Narela, Keshavpuram, West Zone, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Shahdara North, Central, South, and Shahdara South, an official statement issued on Saturday said.
AAP leader Adil Khan will be in charge of Civil Lines, Rohini, and Najafgarh while Saurabh Bhardwaj will oversee Narela, Keshavpuram, and West Zone. The responsibility of Sadar, Karol Bagh, and Shahdara North will be with Durgesh Pathak, and Central, South, and Shahdara South will be with Atishi, it said.
"It was not possible for one person to coordinate with all the councilors and therefore the responsibility has now been divided between four people. All the councilors will be in direct contact with these four senior AAP leaders and will get their assistance in resolving the problems of their areas," it said.
These senior leaders will prepare a report on councilors, on the basis of which decision will be taken to include them in the committees, it added.
The new form of administration came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a full majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and unseated the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which was controlling the MCD for the past 15 years.
Earlier, it was speculated the BJP might still try to stake a claim for the post of Mayor, but on Saturday, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta made it clear that the Mayor will be from AAP and BJP will play the role of ‘strong opposition’ at the MCD.
With inputs from PTI
