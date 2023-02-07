After Wipro, Infosys reportedly fired 600 freshers who failed internal tests: Report
- The net employee addition slowed to 1,627 from over 10,000 in the previous quarter of the fiscal. In contrast, voluntary attrition was at 27.1 per cent in September 2022 quarter and 25.5 per cent during three months ended December 2021
Indian IT Tech giant, Infosys is reported to fire 600 freshers who failed in the internal test according to media reports. This comes just after few days after another IT firm Wipro laid off freshers who failed the internal tests.
