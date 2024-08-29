AG Noorani passes away at 93: All you need to know about former Supreme Court lawyer and political expert

Renowned lawyer and political commentator Abdul Ghafoor Noorani, known for his expertise in constitutional matters and authorship of over a dozen books, passed away at 93.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2024, 08:04 PM IST
AG Noorani passes away at 93: All you need to know about former Supreme Court lawyer and political expert
AG Noorani passes away at 93: All you need to know about former Supreme Court lawyer and political expert(Photo Jawahar Sircar/Twitter)

Former Supreme Court lawyer and political expert Abdul Ghafoor Noorani passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. News of his passing prompted an outpouring of condolence messages on social media, with the loss felt especially keenly in Kashmir. 

“Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

“AG Noorani, a giant among scholars has passed away. I learnt a great deal from him, from the constitution, to Kashmir, to China & even the art of appreciating good food. May Allah grant him maghfirah,” added Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The scholar and political commentator had made significant contributions to numerous fields – including law, history and political science — during his multi-decade long career. He was also the author of more than a dozen books including The Kashmir Question.

Also Read | Kashmiri cleric who led protests over Burhan Wani killing jumps in poll fray

Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Majeed Noorani was born in Mumbai (then Bombay) and began his career as a High Court judge in 1953. He was deeply knowledgeable about constitutional matters and spent a significant amount of time writing about legal, political, and historical issues. He penned several books centred around these topics — including The Kashmir Question, Ministers’ Misconduct and Constitutional Questions and Citizens’ Rights. His most recent work was The RSS: A Menace to India published in 2019.

The senior lawyer was part of several key cases and defended Sheikh Abdullah of Kashmir during his long period of detention. He also represented former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi before the Bombay High Court in a case against political rival J Jayalalitha.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAG Noorani passes away at 93: All you need to know about former Supreme Court lawyer and political expert

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue