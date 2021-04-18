Against all odds, girl hailing from J-K's Udhampur qualifies Bank PO exam

Pallavi Sharma, who recently cleared the Bank PO exam, told ANI, "I belong to village Jib. I have completed my schooling from a government school and went on to complete my graduation in B.tech. I belong to a lower-middle-class family. I could not have been able to pursue B.Tech given my family's financial condition. It could only be possible due to the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for Jammu and Kashmir students. I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Government of India for implementing such schemes which made it possible for me to be where I am today."

