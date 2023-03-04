‘Against India’s integrity': MK Stalin speaks with Bihar CM over attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 02:47 PM IST
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has constituted a four-member commission that will travel to Tamil Nadu to take the stock of the situation
Amid reports of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and updated him about the situation. He affirmed that people involved in such attacks are "acting against India's integrity."
