Amid reports of alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and updated him about the situation. He affirmed that people involved in such attacks are "acting against India's integrity."

Talking about several videos doing rounds on social media in which migrant workers especially from Bihar are attacked, Stalin said apart from the accused, strict action will also be taken against those who deliberately spread rumors, post fake videos and pictures on social media and try to spread fear and panic in the state.

The development came as many videos were released on social media platforms in which migrant persons can be seen manhandled by the crowd. Tamil Nadu has tagged many such videos as fake and said action will be taken against the accused in such cases.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has constituted a four-member commission that will travel to Tamil Nadu to take the stock of the situation. "As soon as I got to know through newspapers, I directed officials to look into the matter. They talked with the Tamil Nadu government and reported that a team should be sent from here," Nitish Kumar said, adding that the four-member team will look into the matter in detail.

D Balamurugan, Secretary, Rural Development, P Kanan, IPS (IG CID), Shree Alok, Special Secretary, Labour Department, and an IPS officer are part of the four-member commission who will submit the report to the Bihar Chief Minister after the visit.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendr Babu has claimed that the videos are fake and the context of the videos is also changed.

"Somebody in Bihar posted false and mischievous videos saying that migrant workers are attacked in Tamil Nadu. Two videos are posted and both are false, these two incidents happened earlier in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Both cases were not a clash between the people of Tamil Nadu and migrant workers. One was a clash between two groups of Bihar migrant workers and another video was a clash between two local residents of Coimbatore," the top cop said.

Tamil Nadu police warned of strict action against those who are sharing such fake videos on social media platforms.

(With inputs from ANI)