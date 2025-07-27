‘Agar aap vishwas rakhe...’: IndiGo pilot reassures flyers as Mumbai-Varanasi flight gets delayed — Viral video

A video from IndiGo’s Mumbai-Varanasi flight has surfaced on social media showing the pilot reassuring the agitated passengers after the flight was delayed for over an hour on Saturday.

The aircraft was held at the runway for more than an hour due to technical testing.

In the video, the IndiGo pilot is seen urging the passengers not to create chaos, maintain peace, and remain seated.

The woman pilot also said: “Let's talk, but please sit down. We will not close the door till you are satisfied, but please sit down. Let us clarify all the doubts.”

An air hostess can be seen folding her hands to request a passenger to take his seat as he protests the delay.

She said: “All the tests on the aircraft have been completed.”

Accoording to media reports, flight passengers expressed frustration at the lack of transparency and communication from the airline during their ordeal.

After thetechnical testing was completed, the flight carrying 176 passengers took off from Mumbai.

The Mumbai-Varanasi flight, 6E 5028, took off at 9.53 PM, after over two hours of its scheduled departure at 7:30 PM, according to plane tracker flightradar24.

IndiGo has not yet issued an official statement on the issue.

An email sent by Livemint.com to IndiGo remain unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

The incident has once again raised questions about communication protocols during the flight delays and the technical issues emerging during the flight.

Technical Snags in IndiGo Flights Recently, IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Diu flight carrying around 50 passengers and crew members had aborted take-off due to technical snag.

As per the schedule, the flight was supposed to depart around 11.15 AM on Wednesday from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The aircraft was in the take-off roll phase when the pilot decided to stop it on the runway.

"A technical snag indication was noticed just before the take-off on IndiGo flight 6E7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on July 23," IndiGo had said in a statement.