Agartala Rajdhani to run with Tejas Sleeper coaches from Mon. Goyal shares video

Agartala Rajdhani to run with Tejas Sleeper coaches from Mon. Goyal shares video1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:43 AM IST
- Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said: This will offer better connectivity with the national capital and provide the best in class travel experience of people
- Tejas Sleeper coaches have an automatic plug door, stainless steel under-frame, bio-vacuum toilet system, and other smart features
Agartala Rajdhani Special train will run with newly-launched special Tejas sleeper type coaches from February 15, i.e. next Monday, the railway ministry informed on Friday.
"Provided with smart features, the coaches of this New Sleeper Type Tejas Train will offer the best in the class travel experience. The start of the Tejas service is planned for February 15," the railways said in a statement.
Chamath Palihapitiya, king of SPACs, wants you to know he’s next Warren Buffett6 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Tamil Nadu fireworks factory blast death toll goes up to 19, PM Modi announces relief1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
People run out of their homes as earthquake shakes Delhi-NCR, J&K - See photos, videos1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Sharing the first glimpses, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, Railways Effectuates Convenient Travelling for North-East Region: Agartala Rajdhani Special train will run with special Tejas type sleeper coaches from 15th February. This will offer better connectivity with the national capital and provide the best in class travel experience of people.
The Union minister shares a video of the same in another tweet.
The Tejas type Sleeper coaches have an automatic plug door, stainless Steel Under-frame, bio-vacuum toilet system, air suspension bogies, fire alarm, detection and suppression system, and other smart features.
The railways has decided to replace the rake of Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with Tejas Sleeper coaches with upgraded facilities. It will offer better connectivity with the national capital.
Earthquake strikes during Rahul Gandhi's live session. Watch his reaction1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
India set for funding wave with flurry of IPOs in 20212 min read . 05:12 AM IST
Indian Railways to introduce modern Tejas AC sleeper coaches. See photos2 min read . 12 Feb 2021
With the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long-distance journey, the Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers, it said.
It is planned that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over Indian Railways network, the railways statement read.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.