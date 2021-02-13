Agartala Rajdhani to run with Tejas Sleeper coaches from Mon. Goyal shares video

Agartala Rajdhani Special train will run with newly-launched special Tejas sleeper type coaches from February 15, i.e. next Monday, the railway ministry informed on Friday.

"Provided with smart features, the coaches of this New Sleeper Type Tejas Train will offer the best in the class travel experience. The start of the Tejas service is planned for February 15," the railways said in a statement.

Sharing the first glimpses, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, Railways Effectuates Convenient Travelling for North-East Region: Agartala Rajdhani Special train will run with special Tejas type sleeper coaches from 15th February. This will offer better connectivity with the national capital and provide the best in class travel experience of people.

Railways Effectuates Convenient Travelling for North-East Region: Agartala Rajdhani Special train will run with special Tejas type sleeper coaches from 15th February.



This will offer better connectivity with national capital & provide best in class travel experience of people. pic.twitter.com/VCunhmvYvZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 12, 2021

The Union minister shares a video of the same in another tweet.

भारतीय रेल द्वारा Economy Class के लिये नये AC 3-Tier कोचेस का निर्माण किया गया है।



यह कोचेस 160 किमी/घंटे की गति से चलने के लिये इनोवेटिव तरीके से डिजाइन किये गये हैं, इनमें आधुनिक सुविधाओं के साथ ही सीट क्षमता भी बढ़ाई गयी है। pic.twitter.com/loKcCxLRPs — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 12, 2021

The Tejas type Sleeper coaches have an automatic plug door, stainless Steel Under-frame, bio-vacuum toilet system, air suspension bogies, fire alarm, detection and suppression system, and other smart features.

The railways has decided to replace the rake of Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with Tejas Sleeper coaches with upgraded facilities. It will offer better connectivity with the national capital.

With the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long-distance journey, the Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers, it said.

It is planned that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over Indian Railways network, the railways statement read.

