Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume from 10 June. Details here

The fare from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka will be ₹2,300 per passenger, including travelling tax, while it will be ₹1,000 from Tripura capital to Dhaka.
The bus will cover a distance of around 500 km from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka in around 19 hours.
AGARTALA :The Tripura government on Saturday announced the resumption of the Agartala-Kolkata bus service that goes via Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka.
The services will be resumed from 10 June.
The service had been paused for two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic that brought global services to a halt.
The bus service was initially planned to restart from April 28 but postponed owing to "some technical reasons.
“Tickets for the bus service will be available at the Tripura Road Transport Corporation counter at Krishnanagar from 1 June. Passengers need to have a valid passport and visa to board a vehicle," a transport department official said.
The fare from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka will be ₹2,300 per passenger, including travelling tax, while it will be ₹1,000 from Tripura capital to Dhaka.
The international bus service will benefit people amid soaring air fares and suspension of long-distance trains due to landslides in neighbouring Assam.
