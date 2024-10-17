Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak train coaches derailed in Assam’s Dibalong station, no casualty reported; Helpline no here

Eight coaches of Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday afternoon. No injuries or casualty occurred in the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas said, 8 coaches of Train 12520 Agartala –LTT Express derailed at Dibalong station near Lumding at 15:55 Hrs today. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞.

We are coordinating railway authorities and relief train will shortly reach the site .

The helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120, 03674 263126.