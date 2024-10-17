Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak train coaches derailed in Assam’s Dibalong station, no casualty reported; Helpline no here

Two to three coaches of the Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train derailed at Dibalong station in Assam this evening, but no injuries or fatalities were reported. Helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126.

Updated17 Oct 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Two to three coaches derail at Dibalong station, no injuries reported
Two to three coaches derail at Dibalong station, no injuries reported

Eight coaches of Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus derailed at Dibalong station in Assam on Thursday afternoon. No injuries or casualty occurred in the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas said, 8 coaches of Train 12520 Agartala –LTT Express derailed at Dibalong station near Lumding at 15:55 Hrs today. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞.

We are coordinating railway authorities and relief train will shortly reach the site .

The helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120, 03674 263126.

(Story to be updated)

