Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak train coaches derailed in Assam's Dibalong station, no casualty reported; Helpline no here

Two to three coaches of the Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train derailed at Dibalong station in Assam this evening, but no injuries or fatalities were reported. Helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120 and 03674 263126.

