The family of Ketan Agarwal, the young realtor from Pune, who was allegedly pushed to his death by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Choudhary, has been dealt a second blow even as they were mourning the death of their son. Devichand Agarwal, the grandfather of Ketan, passed away on Saturday.

Who was Devichand Agarwal? Success Group’s website describes Devichand Agarwal as the guiding force behind the company. Devichand Agarwal began his entrepreneurial journey in the small town of Tuljapur with a humble grocery shop, driven by hard work, discipline, and a vision for growth, the description on the company website stated.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the death of Devichand Agarwal? ⌵ Devichand Agarwal passed away due to cardiac arrest, reportedly exacerbated by the distress of losing his grandson, Ketan Agarwal. 2 How was Ketan Agarwal allegedly murdered? ⌵ Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, as part of a plan to make his death appear accidental. 3 Why did Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary plot Ketan Agarwal's murder? ⌵ Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary plotted Ketan Agarwal's murder because Siya did not want to marry Ketan and feared the reputational damage of calling off the engagement. 4 What evidence is being examined in the Ketan Agarwal case? ⌵ Investigators are examining digital evidence, including mobile phone data and conversations between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, to understand their alleged coded messages. 5 What was the public reaction to Ketan Agarwal's death? ⌵ The public reacted with shock and outrage, with his grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, participating in a candlelight march seeking justice for Ketan.

“With time, he shifted to Pune and laid the foundation for what would become one of the region’s most respected real estate groups. Under his guidance, Success Group has flourished across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors—built on values of integrity, perseverance, and long-term impact,” it added.

According to the family, the 71-year-old had been unwell ever since the loss of his grandson. He died due to cardiac arrest.

Fought for Ketan till final days Last week, a visibly frail Devichand Agarwal was seen at a candlelight march seeking justice for his grandson Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to his death at Lohagad Fort by Siya and Chetan.

"We have been betrayed by our own people, whom we had known for several years," said Devichand Agarwal had said.

Devichand Agarwal hals also claimed that he believed Siya's family had pressured her into agreeing to marry Ketan Agarwal.

"We want the police to investigate everyone responsible for this wedding. These two accused, Siya and Chetan, should be awarded capital punishment," he said.

Ketan Agarwal murder 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, who was also a Director at the family-owned firm, died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, in what was initially believed to be an accident. But subsequent investigation unraveled a sinister murder plot, orchestrated by his 20-year-old fiancée, Siya and her lover, Chetan.

Ketan and Siya were engaged in February after the two business families met through a common connection. But according to the police, Siya was in a relationship with Chetan, who was also a friend of her brother. Following her arrest, Siya reportedly told the police that she did not want to marry Ketan, but was afraid of calling off the engagement as it could bring disrepute to the family.

So, Siya and Chetan planned to eliminate Ketan and make it look like an accident. On June 18, Siya convinced Ketan to visit the Lohagad Fort to celebrate her birthday. As planned earlier, Chetan had also reached the fort in advance, and the victim was pushed down from an isolated spot of the historic fort.