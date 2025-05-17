agdeep Dhankhar draws parallels between Operation Sindoor, Osama bin Laden's assassination: ‘Bharat has done it’

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar likened India's Operation Sindoor to the killing of al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden by the US. While speaking at the Annual Convocation of Jaipuria Institute of Management on Saturday, Dhankhar said Operation Sindoor was "India's deepest ever cross-border strikes."

"A strike that was carefully, precisely calibrated to cause no damage except to the terrorist," Jagdeep Dhankhar said addressing an event of Jaipuria institutions in Delhi.

Without naming Bin Laden, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "This happened on May 2, 2011, when a global terrorist who planned, supervised, executed September 11 attack inside the US in 2001, he was dealt with by the US similarly."

"Bharat has done it. And done it to the knowledge of the world," he said.

US' operation to kill Osama bin Laden Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda were key conspirators of the terror attack in the US on September 11, 2001. It's known as 9/11 attacks.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four airliners in the eastern United States. They flew three of the planes into buildings: the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The terrorists crashed the fourth plane in a field in rural Pennsylvania after passengers heroically rebelled. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands more, the FBI said.

On May 2, 2011, under orders from then US President Obama, a special operations unit raided the compound in northern Pakistan and killed bin Laden.

India's Operation Sindoor India launched Operation Sindoor to target at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on May 7. India said over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar described attacks on nine terror sites in Pakistan as the "deepest-ever cross-border strike" by India.

He said that a new "global benchmark" has been set. While maintaining the spirit of peace, the objective has been to strike at terrorism.

He said Indian armed forces targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba "deep inside Pakistan territory".

He said the strikes were so precise that only terrorists were harmed.

Dhankhar said that after the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a message to the global community from Bihar. "Those were not empty words. The world has now realised what he [PM Modi] said is a reality," he said.