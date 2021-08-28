A 120-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir has recently completed her Covid-19 vaccination by taking a second shot at her home.

The centenarian is Dholi Devi and she is from Dudu Panchayat of district Udhampur.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh had shared the video on Twitter. In the video, a team of medics climbed a hill to vaccinated the 120-year-old lady.

VIDEO: 120 year old Smt. Dholi Devi from Dudu Panchayat of district #Udhampur testifies that age is just a number.

Takes her second dose of #COVID vaccine and thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi, saying “Modi Sahab Ko Namastey. pic.twitter.com/8DeJT2VkG4 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, India has administered more than 93 lakh doses under its Nationwide Vaccination drive. It is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of India's vaccination drive, according to the health ministry.

Additionally, India's coronavirus vaccination coverage has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) landmark milestone as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, 4,37,74,987 people above 60 years have been fully inoculated against Covid-19. Whereas only 8,55,35,801 have received the first dose.

