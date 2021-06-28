India's Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) today successfully flight-tested a new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni P also known as 'Agni Prime' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, Balasore at 10.55 am. Agni-Prime is an advanced version of Agni-1 missile.

"Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with the high level of accuracy," according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

"Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kms," the statement further added.

View Full Image Agni Prime missile

"It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 kms, and is very short and light in comparison with other missiles in this class. A lot of new technologies incorporated in the new missile," according to the DRDO officials as quoted by the news agency ANI.

DRDO officials further added that the new nuclear-capable missile is fully made up of composite material and it was a textbook launch. Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. It has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy."









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.