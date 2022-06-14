Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on June 14, approved the Agnipath scheme under which the youngsters will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces. The Agnipath model envisages the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the Army, Air Force, and Navy for four years, including six months of training. Soldiers recruited under the Agnipath model will be called as 'Agniveers'. The Agniveers will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.

Calling a transformative initiative, the Defence Minister said, “Efforts are to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces. It would help to train them for new technologies and also improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors".

Agnipath scheme aims to make the Army a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across the full spectrum of conflict and It'll increase the technical threshold of the Army by recruiting 'Agniveers' through ITIs & other tech institutes, said Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

"An idea that will bring balance between the youth aspirations and future requirements of armed forces. An idea that will make the profile of armed forces more youthful, as per Kargil Committee Report," said Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Women will also be inducted into armed forces under Agnipath scheme, added the Navy chief.

"On completion of four years, Agniveers will get an opportunity to apply voluntarily for regular cadre. Based on merit and organisational requirement, up to 25 percent shall be selected from that batch," said Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs.

“The model is based on an all-India merit-based selection process. We are looking at the best to serve the armed forces between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Once selected, Agniveers will serve for four years with us," said Lt Gen Anil Puri.

"IAF shall be imparting a wide range of training and exposure to 'Agniveers' in aviation, weapons and sophisticated ground systems. I invite the aspiring youth of India to seize this unique opportunity to serve the nation & touch the sky with glory," said CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

“Agnipath scheme also allows IAF to assess both aptitude and attitude of young people i.e 'Agniveers' and prepare them for further specialised training in aviation and non-aviation skills required by IAF, should they opt to join as regular air warriors," added CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

“Agniveer would be a part of this future-ready soldier. Agniveer would be India's young protector. After being with us for four yrs, an Agniveer's resume and biodata will be very unique. He'll stand out in the crowd with his attitude, skills and time, he would've spent with us," Lt Gen Anil Puri added.

The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Today, the average age is around 32 years, in time to come it'll further come down to 26 yrs. This'll happen in six-seven years. In order to transform armed forces into youthful, tech-savvy, modern, there's a need to harness the youth potential and make him a future-ready soldier," said Lt Gen Anil Puri.

“We will provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation for short and long duration, as Agniveers. We are giving youth a chance for both long and short duration military service," added Lt Gen Anil Puri.

Agnipath model of recruitment: 10 things to know

Pan India merit-based recruitment

Four years of tenure, including a training period

Attractive monthly emoluments and 'Seva Nidhi' package

Upto 25% of Agniveers to be selected as regular cadre-based on the central, transparent, rigorous system after four years.

Women will also be inducted into armed forces under Agnipath scheme

Agnipath scheme will allow IAF to assess both aptitude and attitude of young people

On completion of four years, Agniveers can apply voluntarily for regular cadre

Men and women aged 17.5 to 21 years are allowed to apply

'Agniveers' will get exit retirement packages

Agnipath will create ‘future-ready soldiers’