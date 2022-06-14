New 4-year Agnipath scheme for recruitment in Armed Forces: 10 things to know

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on June 14, approved the Agnipath scheme under which the youngsters will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces. The Agnipath model envisages the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the Army, Air Force, and Navy for four years, including six months of training. Soldiers recruited under the Agnipath model will be called as 'Agniveers'. The Agniveers will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.

