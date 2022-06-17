Agnipath: Large number of youth to benefit from increase in age limit, says Shah

Agnipath: Large number of youth to benefit from increase in age limit, says Shah2 min read . 12:40 PM IST
- Centre extends upper age limit for Agnipath scheme: Home Minister Amit Shah says a large number of youth will benefit by this decision
Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services will benefit a large number of youth.
"The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the corona pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
A large number of youth will benefit by this decision. Through the Agnipath scheme, they will move forward in the service to the country and their bright future, he said. "I thank @narendramodi ji," he added.
The government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for 202
“Consequent to the commencement of the AGNIPATH scheme, the entry age for all new recruits in the Armed Forces has been fixed as 17 ½ - 21 years of age. Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Meanwhile, protests against the Center’s 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme intensified in Bihar entered third day today. Angry aspirants set fire to at least 20 bogies of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express at Lakhisarai and Samastipur stations and blocked highways in the state. The demonstrators blocked highways at several places in Buxar, Bhagalpur and Samastipur and burnt tyres as a mark of protest, officials said. The protests, which is into its third day in the state, caused massive disruption of railway services at Buxar and Kahalgaon, officials of East Central Railways said.
